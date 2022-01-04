Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. 41,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,854. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

