ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 483.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 56,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,470. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

