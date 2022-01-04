ChatCoin Trading Down 4.9% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $10,894.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,136.41 or 1.00111315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00082857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.63 or 0.01127534 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00026031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

