Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,917.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,779.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

