Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

