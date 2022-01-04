Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

