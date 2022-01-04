Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

