Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 134.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 635,858 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 139,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.