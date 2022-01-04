Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 287.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43.

