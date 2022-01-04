CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFBK. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

