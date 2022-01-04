Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $1,431,500.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 384,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -65.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

