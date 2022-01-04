Ceres Price Hits $151.03 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.03 or 0.00324491 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $757,354.54 and approximately $60,616.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

