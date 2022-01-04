Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $125,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

