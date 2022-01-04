Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Centamin stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.86.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

