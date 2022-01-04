Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.01

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.01 and traded as high as $51.22. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 222,448 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

