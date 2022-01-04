cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of YCBD opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.83.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
