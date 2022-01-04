cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of YCBD opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

