Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CPAR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,676,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,955,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

