Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CAS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Cascade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.