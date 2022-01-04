Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 73.0% in December

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

