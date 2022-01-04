Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 73.0% in December

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NYSE CARS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 2.14.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.