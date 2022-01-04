Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the November 30th total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

