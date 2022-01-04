Cardano Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $44.20 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00225846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00520189 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00092830 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 33,927,753,982 coins and its circulating supply is 33,499,644,969 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

