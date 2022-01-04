Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 248,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

