Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.60. 18,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

