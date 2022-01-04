Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.44. 12,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

