Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.71. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,121. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.