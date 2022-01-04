Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 739 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $65.61. 82,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.