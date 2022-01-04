Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.65

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 22548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

CGEMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.