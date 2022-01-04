Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.