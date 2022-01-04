Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,710,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 70,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 3,939,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

