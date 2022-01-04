Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

