Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.19.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

