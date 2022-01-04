Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

KBWB stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72.

