Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

