Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

MCHI opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

