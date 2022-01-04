Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

