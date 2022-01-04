Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLB stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

