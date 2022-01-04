Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

