Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $487.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.48. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $310.62 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

