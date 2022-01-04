Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

