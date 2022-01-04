Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $487.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $310.62 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.54 and its 200 day moving average is $485.48.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

