Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

