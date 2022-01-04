Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,421 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,181,000 after buying an additional 325,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 849,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,892,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.