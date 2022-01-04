Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

