Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

