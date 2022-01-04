Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.