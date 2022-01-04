Callisto Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,550.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $28,550.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.80 or 0.08252653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.