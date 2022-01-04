Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.55

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $24.63. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

