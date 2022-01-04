Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA CLSA opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,858,000.

