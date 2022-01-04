CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

