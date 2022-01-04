ByteNext (BNU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,957.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,957.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

